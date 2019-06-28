Play WFLA’s Auto Racing Challenge to win! Latest Videos Florida’s new texting and driving law starts July 1 Mote Marine Lab looking to break records for sea turtle nests this season Oldsmar Cares stocks community with food, clothes and more 8 On Your Side stories spark business owner to raise money to protect firefighters Pedestrian killed in St. Pete hit-and-run identified Google Maps takes nearly 100 drivers to muddy field, stranding them Researchers develop vaccine to possibly prevent Alzheimer’s disease Final debate for Tampa mayor canceled VIDEO: Journalist claims racial profiling during profane, name-calling arrest Hyundai shuts off stolen SUV remotely to help Nashville police catch suspect More Video